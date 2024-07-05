Truth & Triage
Truth & Triage: Things Are Changing
Please read this.
Jul 5
•
Megan Redshaw
30
Woman Awarded Nearly $700,000 After Being Fired For Refusing To Get Experimental COVID Injection
Tanya Benton, a research scientist, filed a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield after the company denied her religious exemption and fired her for…
Jul 3
•
Megan Redshaw
35
💉 CDC Recommends Yet Another COVID-19 Booster
There is no clinical data showing the new shots are safe or effective, but another dose may boost your chances of getting an adverse event.
Jul 2
•
Megan Redshaw
62
June 2024
Possibly The Most Important COVID-19 Lawsuit Was Just Filed Against The Government
A novel lawsuit takes a bite at the apple in hopes of striking down the blanket immunity granted to pharmaceutical companies during COVID-19, whose…
Jun 26
•
Megan Redshaw
42
Diseases Increase 'Exponentially' With Each Added Vaccine Given to Babies
A first-of-its-kind study blew the lid off the infant vaccination schedule.
Jun 24
•
Megan Redshaw
202
Kansas Sues Pfizer Alleging Company Lied About Its COVID Vaccine
More states are expected to follow suit after the federal government failed to hold Pfizer accountable for misleading consumers.
Jun 18
•
Megan Redshaw
24
Data Show Nearly 2 Million Adverse Events, 37,600 Deaths Following COVID Vaccination
Latest CDC data on adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination show nearly 2 million adverse events and tens of thousands of deaths.
Jun 12
•
Megan Redshaw
29
May 2024
Republican Governors Urge Biden Not To Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty
GOP governors make a last-ditch effort to save us from the WHO.
May 24
•
Megan Redshaw
16
Exposure to Fluoride During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems in Children
Just another reason why toxic fluoride compounds should not be added to the U.S. water supply.
May 23
•
Megan Redshaw
16
Pfizer Agrees to Settle More Than 10,000 Zantac Lawsuits Alleging Antacid Caused Cancer
The main ingredient in Zantac is a probable human carcinogen; acid reflux is caused by low stomach acid; and Pfizer's COVID vaccine doesn't cause heart…
May 10
•
Megan Redshaw
23
GOP Senators Make Last Ditch Effort to Save America From WHO Pandemic Treaty
Republican senators unanimously urge Biden Admin to reject the WHO's pandemic agreements, which would shift U.S. sovereignty over pandemics and free…
May 6
•
Megan Redshaw
28
🦠 Get Ready For H5N1 Bird Flu: What You Really Need to Know
Vaccines, cattle identification tags, fake meat, junk milk, and pandemic measures are coming to a free country near you.
May 1
•
Megan Redshaw
31
