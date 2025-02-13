Ozempic has been the “talk of the ton” for several months now as people flock to the shot to shed pounds. But experts are sounding the alarm that not only can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro turn your thyroid into tumors and bones into Swiss cheese, they can also cause blindness.

A newly published review in JAMA Ophthalmology found that users of GLP-1 receptor agonists face an increased risk of developing three potentially blinding conditions.

Ozempic (a diabetes medication) and Wegovy (the weight loss version) contain semaglutide, and Zepbound contains tirzepatide. (Mounjaro is its name when the drug is used to treat diabetes, as these companies market the same drugs under different names for different conditions.)

In the case series, seven of nine patients experienced a very rare eye condition called nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), which restricts blood flow to the optic nerve, causing sudden-onset vision loss. One woman experienced papillitis—inflammation of the optic nerve—and one patient experienced a condition that affects the retina’s network of capillaries that supply oxygen and nutrients to the eye.

A diabetic patient injected a single dose of semaglutide and woke up the following morning blind in her left eye. She then stopped taking the medication for two months, and her vision returned to normal. Two weeks after restarting the medication, she lost vision in her right eye.

Another patient had been on semaglutide for a year and woke up with a ‘painless shadow’ that affected the vision in her left eye. Tests showed the blood vessels in her retina had become damaged, resulting in blindness.

A man who took tirzepatide for nearly a year experienced bleeding in his left eye. Yet, doctors—clearly lacking critical thinking skills—told him to continue taking the drug because there was “no evidence” linking blindness to the shots. (Sound familiar?) He then lost vision in his other eye. Ten weeks after discontinuing the drug, vision in both eyes returned to normal.

The versions of these drugs people are taking to lose weight contain even higher amounts of semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Of course, the paper’s authors wrote that a causal link between weight loss drugs and blindness hasn’t been established. (It will take a lot more people losing their vision before U.S. health agencies get involved.) However, they suggested that rapidly lowering blood sugar levels could damage blood vessels in the eyes, leading to vision loss.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, told the New York Post that patient safety is the company’s top priority but insisted there’s no causal relationship between their drugs and the blindness:

“Novo Nordisk, on its part, has conducted an analysis across randomized controlled clinical trials with GLP-1 receptor agonists, including a blinded ophthalmologist evaluation to confirm NAION diagnoses. These data do not suggest a causal relationship between GLP-1 RA use and NAION events,” the spokesperson said.

But this isn’t the first time GLP-1 drugs have been linked to blindness. Last year, the American Academy of Ophthalmology issued a press release after Harvard researchers found a link between semaglutide and NAION.

People who developed the condition experienced symptoms such as blurred vision, color distortion, loss of peripheral vision, dark or gray spots that didn’t move, and loss of contrast or light sensitivity. NAION, which can cause mild to severe vision loss, usually occurs without warning.

Two independent studies from researchers at the University of Southern Denmark found that patients with type 2 diabetes on Ozempic have an increased risk of developing damage to the optic nerve of the eye, which can lead to severe and permanent loss of vision.

“The core finding, I guess, is the simple fact that we see more cases of NAION, a very rare but serious disease of the optic nerve, among users of semaglutide than among users of other antidiabetic medications. This finding is very consistent across all the analyses we’ve tried coming up with. While we don’t know why this happens, it seems the drug increases the risk of this disease,” lead author Anton Pottegård, M.Sc. Pharm., Ph.D., Dr. Med told Medical News Today.

Europe’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee said it would investigate the possible link between semaglutide and NAION and requested that Novo Nordisk submit any available data related to semaglutide and the eye condition.

According to a May 2024 study, about 12% of the U.S. population have resorted to taking a GLP-1 at some point, and 6% are currently taking one. These numbers are likely much higher, given the popularity of the medication.

Common side effects of these drugs include gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, erectile dysfunction, personality changes, thoughts of suicide, increased reckless behavior, thyroid dysfunction, tumors, osteoporosis, and the notorious “Ozempic butt” and “boobs” that results in sagging in all the wrong places.

Doctors have also observed other unusual complications, such as sudden onset allodynia, a type of nerve pain that makes everyday activities like brushing your hair or wearing a shirt excruciatingly painful.

Of course, scientists—largely funded by the pharmaceutical companies who manufacture these drugs—are seeking new markets for GLP-1 medications. Since obesity is an underlying factor in many chronic illnesses, they see an opportunity to treat a wide range of conditions, including sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, Alzheimer’s, and substance use disorders.

However, the reality is that these drugs carry serious risks—some of which are only now coming to light. Instead of looking for a pharmaceutical shortcut, maybe it's time to look at the underlying causes of chronic disease and invest in real, long-term solutions. After all, no amount of weight loss is worth losing your vision.

