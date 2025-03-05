Muddy River News recently invited me to write an opinion piece on politics—any angle I wanted. After years of stripping every ounce of sass from my writing for straight news, I almost forgot what it was like to write in my own voice.

As it turns out, it’s still there.

Of all the tea I could have chosen to write about, I decided to focus on DOGE.

Truth be told, I’m obsessed with the “unpresidented” bromance between Trump and Elon Musk, and I wake up every morning like a kid looking for the elf on the shelf to see what ridiculous things our government purchased with our lawfully stolen tax dollars. (I also wake up each morning hoping that today is the day that Trump will abolish the IRS.)

If you want to know what our government has really been up to and what DOGE uncovered while we were sleeping, keep reading.

We’re only one month into President Donald Trump’s second term, and the literal swamp is draining at the speed of a Category 5 hurricane. This endeavor wasn’t a haphazard effort—it was a meticulously planned, strategically executed offensive against the bloated bureaucracy that has been bleeding taxpayers dry. The revelations so far are nothing short of staggering.

Political ideology aside, most reasonable people don’t like having their hard-earned money stolen and wasted on nonsense—unless, of course, you are a Congressman reaping the benefits or an insider profiting from the grift.

Nobody goes to work each day hoping the asinine amount of money they have to pay to their government in taxes goes toward “Diversity Equity Inclusion” (DEI) scholarships in Burma (a country in Southeast Asia), securing Paraguay’s border, a Harvard study on lizards being blown off trees with leaf blowers, a bearded ladies cabaret show on ice focused on climate change, voluntary circumcisions in Mozambique, or a study on ‘smart toilets’ that recognize the user’s ‘anal print.’

Enter DOGE—the “Department of Government Efficiency.” In just four weeks, this initiative, led by Elon Musk, owner of X and founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and countless other companies, has uncovered and dismantled some of the most wasteful, nonsensical, and downright ridiculous spending projects Washington has been dumping our tax dollars into.

And the Democrats’ response? Well, if you thought they’d take a moment of self-reflection, you’d be sorely mistaken. Instead, they’re clutching their pearls, crying about extremism, and fighting tooth and nail to keep the cash flowing to their pet projects—despite the fact that the American people overwhelmingly voted for this.

Let’s take a moment to look at where our money was actually going before DOGE entered the chat, shall we?

Within five minutes of hitting the scene, DOGE revealed that ten million dollars in taxpayer funds were spent creating transgender mice, rats, and monkeys, and another million was spent to find out if these “transgender rats” would overdose on date rape drugs.

More than two million dollars was awarded to pay for “gender-affirming care” in Guatemala. While millions of Americans struggled under Biden’s inflation, Washington elites thought it was a great idea to send your tax dollars to fund gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies in Central America. Because, apparently, that’s a top national priority. DOGE, of course, shut it down, and Democrats had a meltdown.

According to them, cutting this funding is hateful. Imagine living in a world where the government of the United States owes Guatemalans taxpayer-funded gender transitions but doesn’t owe its own citizens secure borders or an economy that doesn’t crush the middle class.

As if taxpayer-funded gender transitions in Guatemala weren’t bad enough, DOGE also exposed millions of dollars being funneled into absurd cultural programs overseas. For example, under Biden, the State Department thought it was a great idea to fund drag shows in Ecuador as part of an initiative to promote “diversity and inclusion” abroad. Evidently, what struggling American families really needed was for their hard-earned money to bankroll gender-bending cabaret performances in South America.

DOGE further revealed that $47 million was spent to “improve learning outcomes” in Asia while American students fell further behind, $20 million was handed to Iraq for Sesame Street programming, $1.5 million went to Liberia to boost “voter confidence,” $101 million was wasted on 29 DEI contracts, and $100 million was funneled into condom distribution in Gaza, which reports suggest was repurposed by Hamas to make bombs.

But that’s not all. DOGE uncovered millions sent to Pakistan to fund “gender studies programs” aimed at promoting feminism and LGBTQ+ activism. While American veterans went homeless and inflation crushed the middle class, Washington elites decided Pakistan needed a crash course in gender theory—courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were also used to rent the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants, proving once again that non-citizens were a higher priority to the previous administration than the people footing the bill.

As DOGE peeled back the layers of wasteful government spending, one agency kept appearing at the center of the grift…

READ MORE

Red Pill Peeps on Facebook

Share

Leave a comment

I can’t do it without you. Consider teaming up with Truth & Triage to empower others with the information (and courage) they need to leave the herd.

X: @megan_redshaw

Instagram: megan.redshaw

Telegram: @realmeganredshaw