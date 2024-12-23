For the love of all things holy, do not take Ozempic.

If you’ve signed on to this dangerous weight-loss fad, it’s not too late to embrace the U-turn.

If you think taking a once-a-week injection will be a quick fix to your weight loss dilemma and help you avoid making the lifestyle choices you need to make to truly be healthy, it’s not.

If you think whatever temporary weight loss you might achieve is worth a lifetime of potential side effects, such as thyroid tumors, kidney failure, suicidal thoughts, and an eye-rotting condition that leads to blindness, it isn’t.

If you believe you can inject yourself with a drug that is actually restricted by the country the pharmaceutical company that manufactures it hails from without consequences, you can’t.

If you think U.S. health agencies are currently on top of this and are doing their due diligence to safeguard your health, they aren’t.

Ozempic is the COVID shot of weight loss drugs.

Experimental for weight loss, subpar for fat loss, linked to catastrophic health conditions, aggressively marketed, and supported by government endorsements, Ozempic is a cash cow for Novo Nordisk, costing $1,300 for a one-month supply and raking in over $9.4 billion in the first three months of 2024 alone. But I’m sure for the pharmaceutical companies selling weight loss drugs and developing them, it’s entirely about your “health.”

You could pay for a gym membership, personal trainer, a part-time chef, and supplements—and have your meals prepped and shipped to your door for a fraction of that cost. And you’d be far better off.

The allure of Ozempic is undeniable. Marketed as a wonder drug, it promises significant weight loss with minimal effort. More than 4,000 social media campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and glowing news coverage have convinced Americans to embrace GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs without any true regard for health.

Yet weight loss drugs like Ozempic are linked to serious adverse events, lack long-term safety data, and are now being pushed on vulnerable populations like children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) even recommends weight loss drugs for children struggling with obesity. Children can now get their 72-plus vaccinations, irreversible puberty blockers, and weight-loss injections—all courtesy of AAP guidance unfit for even a clown.

In a society obsessed with instant gratification, it’s no surprise so many are eager to try it. However, beneath this glittering promise lies an expensive, dangerous reality. Ozempic is not the solution to the obesity epidemic. In fact, it’s poised to create an even bigger problem.

What is Ozempic and How Does it Work?

Ozempic, a brand name for the drug semaglutide, is a weekly injection first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 to help lower blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes by forcing the pancreas to produce more insulin. Similar drugs include Wegovy and Rybelsus, which are also manufactured by Novo Nordisk, and Tirzepatide, branded as Mounjaro and Zepbound.



Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone in the body known as GLP-1 and tricks the brain into thinking you’re full by acting on GLP-1 receptors in the appetite center of the brain.

GLP-1 is released from cells in the small intestine and in smaller quantities by the pancreas and central nervous system and helps regulate appetite, stimulates insulin secretion, inhibits glucagon secretion, and delays gastric emptying. Studies show the drug works by decreasing food intake rather than increasing energy expenditure to burn calories.

Ozempic and Wegovy, another weight-loss drug, contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide. However, Wegovy is essentially Ozempic at a higher dosage specifically approved for weight loss.

If you stop taking the drug, the weight comes back—and with a vengeance, which makes sense because taking Ozempic does nothing to address the root causes of why that individual gained weight in the first place. It’s the same phenomenon experienced by those who get off antidepressants and feel depressed again or those who stop taking thyroid medication and experience abnormal thyroid hormone levels.

At the same time, the longer you stay on it, the more you mess with your body’s internal processes and subject yourself to the laundry list of potential risks associated with the drug.

Ozempic and the Illusion of Fat Loss

While Ozempic may cause "weight loss," the composition of that weight loss is a critical issue. Studies show that semaglutide doesn’t discriminate between fat and lean muscle mass. Instead of solely targeting fat, Ozempic can lessen bone density and cause significant muscle loss—a problem that has long-term implications for overall health and appearance and may lead to sarcopenia.

“Sarcopenia affects the elderly population and typically is associated with aging. However, rapidly losing weight with GLP-1s like Ozempic or Wegovy without the proper diet and exercise can also cause sarcopenia (sometimes referred to as ‘skinny fat’) at any age, negatively affecting a person’s quality of life by reducing their stamina and ability to perform daily activities, such as easily walking up stairs,” Dr. Rekha Kumar, a practicing endocrinologist in NYC, told Healthline.

Sarcopenic obesity mimics obesity and occurs when a person’s body mass index is in the normal or low range, but their levels of lean muscle are so low that fat and bones are the only metabolically active tissue, she added.

Muscle mass is crucial for maintaining a lean, toned physique, metabolic health, and physical strength. When you lose muscle, your metabolism slows, making it harder to keep weight off long-term. This means that individuals who stop taking Ozempic can easily regain weight and do so with a higher percentage of body fat than lean mass.

Worse yet, losing muscle in the pursuit of weight loss is counterproductive to achieving the physical results many people desire. The irony is that the very people chasing a better physique with Ozempic may be undermining their goal. They’re essentially pursuing a state of temporary “skinny fat” with a side of suicidal thoughts and thyroid tumors.

Instead of opting for quick fixes, building muscle through strength training and maintaining a high-protein diet is a far more sustainable and effective approach to achieving a healthy (and sculpted) body—but there’s no profit in that.

Studies Link Ozempic to Numerous Health Problems

Even though a Danish company manufactures Ozempic, the drug is not approved for weight loss in Denmark without a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes and isn’t approved for weight loss in Europe at all. America is Novo’s primary market.

Health officials with the European Medicines Agency announced on Dec. 17 that they are reviewing two recently published independent studies that found that Ozempic significantly increases the risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). NAION is an irreversible condition that damages the optic nerve and can lead to severe and permanent vision loss. Both studies are based on Danish registries, which are the largest in the world.

“We found that Ozempic more than doubles the risk of NAION,” said Jakob Grauslund, professor of eye diseases at the Department of Clinical Medicine, SDU, and Eye Department E, Odense University Hospital.

Before Ozempic came on the market, Danish doctors saw 60-70 cases of NAION each year. Now, they see up to 150. This increase is exclusive to patients with type 2 diabetes—the target market for Ozempic.

The Danish studies support an American study that showed that the Ozempic increased the risk of NAION—only the American study showed a higher number of cases.

A study published in 2022 in JAMA Network Open followed 175 patients taking semaglutide over six months. Results showed a reduction in total body weight of 5.9% at three months and 10.9% at six months. However, almost half of the patients (85 out of 175) reported adverse effects, including gastrointestinal symptoms, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue.

In fact, five patients had to stop taking the drug due to the intolerability of adverse effects, while 15 patients had to reduce or remain on the same dose to avoid exacerbation of adverse effects.

A 2022 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that overweight or obese participants who took 2.4 mg of semaglutide once weekly, in addition to lifestyle changes, experienced a sustained reduction in body weight.

(Note: most of the studies performed on these weight loss medications, whether it’s in relation to obesity or sleep apnea, have participants make lifestyle changes—but attribute the positive effects that are likely due to lifestyle changes to these weight loss drugs.)

In this double-blind trial, 1,961 adults with a body mass index of 30 or greater, who did not have diabetes, were enrolled in the study and randomly assigned, in a ratio of 2 to 1, for 68 weeks of treatment with a weekly 2.4 mg dose of subcutaneous semaglutide or placebo, plus lifestyle intervention.

The mean reduction in body weight from baseline to week 68 was 14.9% in the semaglutide group compared to 2.4% in the placebo group. However, people in the semaglutide group experienced nausea and diarrhea, and 59 participants, compared to only five in the placebo group, experienced gastrointestinal events.

In a separate 68-week medical study published by Novo Nordisk on Wegovy, all participants were given Wegovy but also instructed to reduce calories and increase physical activity throughout the study (which, again, also facilitates weight loss).

After 20 weeks, some people continued to take Wegovy, while others switched to a placebo. From weeks 20 to 68, those taking Wegovy continued to lose weight, while people taking a placebo regained much of the weight they had lost. The study results suggest that Wegovy, and drugs like it, need to be taken long-term and that the pounds return when people stop taking them.

Roughly 7% of study participants taking Wegovy (92 people) dropped out of the study due to side effects, compared to only 3% percent (20 people) in the placebo group.

Ozempic Carries FDA’s Highest Safety Warning

Losing weight with Ozempic may come at a price due to the side effects and potential unknown long-term adverse reactions. According to Wegovy’s website, both Wegovy and Ozempic have caused thyroid C-cell tumors, including thyroid cancer, in studies with rodents.

Because of this, both Wegovy and Ozempic carry FDA box warnings—formerly known as “black box warnings”—the highest safety-related warnings the FDA can assign to medications.

Whether the drugs can cause thyroid tumors or cancer in people is unknown because it has not been thoroughly studied, and studies that suggest taking semaglutide doesn’t increase the risk of thyroid cancers are conflicted and flawed.

In a November 2022 study by the American Diabetes Association, researchers found an increased risk of all thyroid cancers and medullary thyroid cancer with the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, in particular after 1–3 years of treatment. This is likely because GLP-1 receptors are expressed in thyroid tissues.

Considering that an estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease and up to 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition—this is alarming. Are people with potential thyroid problems being screened before being given a prescription for Ozempic?

In addition to potential thyroid tumors and cancer, other serious side effects include:

Kidney failure.

Inflammation of the pancreas.

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Gallbladder problems.

Gastrointestinal disorders.

Nervous system disorders.

Vision changes.

Persistent suicidal thoughts with increased severity with higher doses.

Thyroid dysfunction for those taking thyroid medications

According to the package insert for Wegovy, treatment is associated with an increased risk of acute gallbladder disease, which was more prevalent in pediatric patients than adults. Acute pancreatitis, including fatal and non-fatal hemorrhagic or necrotizing pancreatitis, was observed in patients treated with semaglutide and in patients treated with Wegovy during clinical trials.

Postmarketing reports indicate drugs containing semaglutide may cause acute kidney injury and worsening chronic renal failure. Some cases have occurred in people who did not know they had underlying renal disease and experienced common symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In a trial of adult patients with Type 2 diabetes with a higher body mass index, diabetic retinopathy was reported in 4% of those who received Wegovy versus 2.7% in placebo-treated patients.

According to Novo Nordisk, suicidal behavior and ideation, worsening depression, and unusual changes in mood and behavior have been reported in clinical trials with similar weight management products.

The European Medicines Agency announced in July that it was reviewing 150 reports of self-injury and suicidal thoughts from people who took GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency told Reuters in a statement on July 25 it was reviewing similar reports.

Wegovy’s package insert carries a warning about suicidal thoughts because the FDA requires medications for weight management that affect the central nervous system to carry a warning, but the agency has not added the warning to Ozempic.

But don’t worry; the FDA examined reports of suicidal thoughts or actions reported to its adverse event reporting system and found no clear link between these behaviors and the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists.

As a matter of fact, a total of 26,223 adverse events have been reported to the FDA’s adverse event reporting system (FAERS) since 2018 by those who have used Ozempic, including 8,969 serious cases and 340 deaths.

Among the most popular weight loss drugs—including Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda, and Semaglutide—a staggering 50,144 adverse events have been reported, with 19,302 classified as serious and 571 resulting in death.

Big Pharma’s Cash Cow

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, is making billions. The company has spent millions on aggressive marketing campaigns and lavish dinners to “educate” obesity doctors about their products.

According to a STAT News report, Novo Nordisk spent over $11 million on meals for healthcare providers in a single year. Likewise, a Reuters special report found Novo Nordisk spent $25.8 million over the past decade convincing U.S. medical professionals to promote Wegovy and Saxendra. The company wants Wegovy to be the most widely prescribed drug in history and for skeptical insurers to pay for it.

At least 57 U.S. physicians individually accepted at least $100,000 from Novo Nordisk in payments associated with Wegovy or Saxenda over the same period, and these weren’t just any doctors. Forty-one were obesity specialists who run weight-management clinics, work at academic hospitals, write obesity-treatment guidelines, or hold top positions at medical societies.

Physicians promoting weight loss injections at the expense of what we know works feel justified because the “diet, exercise, and lifestyle” recommendations don’t work. People don’t go home and implement them, but in reality, physicians aren’t adequately trained, don’t have the time, and don’t support people in implementing those changes.

So what do we have? Recommendations that reinforce our problematic mentality. Why exercise when we can just get an injection? Why change our diet when we can eat what we want and lose weight? Why overhaul our lifestyle when we can keep the status quo and maintain our bad habits?

For the pharmaceutical companies, it’s entirely about the money. For us, it’s about seeking the easiest and least painful solution to our problem. That’s how we are designed.

What’s worse is that our government seems all too eager to jump on the bandwagon. Wegovy has already been approved for use in children as young as 12, and some are pushing to make these drugs available to kids as young as 6. Let that sink in. We’re now considering injecting children with drugs that have black box warnings for thyroid tumors to combat a problem that could be addressed with proper nutrition and exercise.

This push raises serious questions about the role of government agencies and their relationship with pharmaceutical giants. The approval of drugs like Wegovy for children is not just a health decision—it’s a business decision, one that prioritizes profits over long-term well-being.

It’s also worth noting that public health officials and government agencies often frame obesity as a crisis that requires immediate, sweeping measures. While obesity is a genuine health concern, the solutions being pushed—like semaglutide—often bypass more effective, less risky methods like nutrition education and physical activity. The decision to greenlight these drugs for children—who are still developing physically and mentally—is particularly alarming. By normalizing pharmaceutical interventions at such a young age, we risk creating a generation dependent on medications to manage issues that could have been addressed through lifestyle changes.

Moreover, the rush to approve these drugs for pediatric use ignores the potential long-term consequences. Children’s bodies are still developing, and the impact of drugs like semaglutide on growth, hormonal balance, and mental health remains largely unknown.

Do Not Fall For the Weight Loss Craze

The normalization of using drugs like Ozempic for weight loss sends a dangerous message. It tells people that the solution to their health problems lies in a syringe, not their lifestyle choices. This mindset fuels a culture of dependency on pharmaceutical interventions while ignoring the root causes of obesity—poor diet, lack of exercise, and systemic issues like misleading nutritional guidelines. The collateral damage is enormous, and the ethical implications are staggering.

You may lose some “weight” (at least temporarily) on Ozempic—but at what cost?

Life is too short to be part of this experiment.

