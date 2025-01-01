On December 27, 2024, attorney Aaron Siri joined Tucker Carlson to tackle the contentious issue of vaccines. Midway through the conversation, Siri reignited a topic that few dare to address: the use of aborted babies in the research, manufacturing, and development of vaccines.

More than eight years ago, I broke a story revealing that aborted fetal cell lines were being used in the research, manufacturing, and development of vaccines. I also provided details about the abortions and proof that more than just two aborted babies from way back when were used to develop vaccine cell lines (and that the process was still ongoing). This was shortly before the internet backslid into censorship, and you could still access this information.

Years later, I delved into the use of aborted babies in the research, manufacturing, and development of COVID-19 vaccines. My intent was to preserve the religious vaccine exemption and empower others with the information they needed to obtain one. I also naturally embrace informed consent. Plainly stated, I believe that people have the right to know what they’re injecting into their bodies and, by extension, their children.



With MAHA poised to take control of U.S. health agencies and the renewed interest in this topic, I felt it was time to update my original post. If you want to know more about this topic, keep reading.

How It Began

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) in 2015 released several undercover videos showing in excruciating detail how Planned Parenthood was illegally transferring aborted fetuses, organs, and tissues, performing criminal partial-birth abortions, and neglecting born alive premature infants—a practice subsequently reported to law enforcement agencies.



CMP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to monitoring and reporting on medical ethics and advancements with a specific focus on bioethical issues like human fetal experimentation.

From 2013 to 2015, CMP conducted a 30-month-long investigative journalism project into Planned Parenthood’s procurement, harvesting, and transfer of aborted fetal organs and tissues. (They subsequently experienced severe retaliation.) In these videos, Planned Parenthood professionals casually joked over lunch about altering medical procedures and increasing risks to women to secure "intact specimens." One video even depicted the killing of a live baby with a beating heart to harvest its brain.

(Most of these videos have since been censored, with search results dominated by Planned Parenthood and Democrats from the Committee on Oversight and Accountability).

Although the videos were traumatic to watch, they exposed a dark industry funded by our tax dollars. In fact, one of the reasons there’s such a strong push for post-first trimester abortions is because they provide living fetal tissue for developing cell lines used in vaccine manufacturing and other biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

For example, the cell lines currently used in vaccines are from fetuses 12 to 20 weeks gestation. Six-week abortion bans run counter to this enterprise, which is likely why Planned Parenthood spent $40 million ahead of the previous election to support Democrats who “support abortion rights,” and likewise, partners with billionaires Michael Bloomberg and George Soros (among others) to defeat “anti-abortion” legislation in states they’re not even residents of.



But should we be surprised? After all, this is the legacy of an organization founded by a woman who believed in racial superiority, deliberately placed abortion clinics in economically disadvantaged Black communities, and argued that the best "gift" a large family could give an unborn child was to end its life.

Should we expect anything different from a medical and scientific establishment that insists scientific progress is impossible without the use of aborted babies, or from the Biden administration that claims to "empower" women by freeing them from pregnancy while simultaneously incentivizing abortions and mandating vaccines derived from fetal cells, DNA, and proteins?

Many who waved pro-life signs on Sunday were quick to criticize others for refusing to vaccinate their children with shots containing aborted fetal ingredients derived from the very practice they were preaching again. In fact, some of the most prominent Christian organizations and publications openly promoted these vaccines, even giving a platform to atheists who mock religious objections—while simultaneously demanding a firm stance be taken against abortion (Focus on the Family and The Gospel Coalition are just two examples).

It’s no wonder people are confused. The church tells you to vaccinate your child but tells you to stand up against abortion, the government mandates it, and vaccine enthusiasts act as though the issue doesn’t exist. So, what’s the truth? Do vaccines contain aborted fetal ingredients? If they do, is this really just a one-time thing? Or is this some elaborate conspiracy theory? Because if it’s true, we’re living in a dystopian reality ripped straight from the pages of the worst sci-fi novel ever written.

The truth is that this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The truth is that fetal tissue research incentivizes abortions. For example, in 2018 alone, the NIH allocated $103 million to research involving aborted fetal tissue. Yet, despite over a century of such research, not a single therapy has been developed that necessitates the use of aborted fetuses—including vaccines. Many vaccines, however, rely on aborted fetal cell lines and contain residual cells, DNA, and proteins from the fetuses used to create these cell lines.

The Hidden Truth: Aborted Fetal Ingredients in Childhood Vaccines

You’ve likely heard that vaccines do not contain aborted fetal ingredients, or maybe you heard that even though aborted babies are used for vaccine manufacturing, there’s nothing in the vaccine by the time it gets to you or your child.

This simply isn’t true.

Have you read the chicken pox vaccine package insert? You know, the one the doctor doesn’t go over with you when you take your kid in to get vaccinated. It says right inside the package insert that the vaccine contains aborted fetal ingredients.

“This product also contains residual components of MRC-5 cells, including DNA and protein,” it states. In case you are wondering, MCR 5 is code for the 14-week-old baby boy who had the pleasure of supplying tissue from his lungs for your child’s vaccines.

Have you read the CDC’s vaccine ingredient list? Why would they list aborted fetal ingredients if they weren’t actually in vaccines? (Linked above is an archive of the ingredients list. After this post was initially published, the CDC scrambled to re-word this document to remove mention of aborted fetal ingredients.)

At least 27 vaccines contain aborted baby cells, cellular debris, protein, and DNA from aborted babies, including (but not limited to) adenovirus, polio, Dtap/Polio/HiB combo, Hep A, Hep A/Hep B combo, MMR, MMRV pro quad, rabies, varicella, shingles vaccines, ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines.

There are also hundreds of vaccines in the pipeline that utilize aborted fetal tissues—just as COVID-19 vaccines did.

This Wasn’t Just a One-time Thing

You might have also heard that only two babies were used to research, develop, or manufacture vaccines—and that it was a really long time ago justifying the continual use of vaccines containing aborted fetal ingredients. Yet this simply isn’t true.