Now that the results of one of the most pivotal elections in U.S. history are in, it’s the perfect time to revisit the original “Best States” article I wrote in 2020. Back then, the COVID-19 pandemic and the draconian lockdown measures forced many of us to reevaluate how and where we were living. Nearly five years later, we’ve had the chance to observe which states uphold the values America is supposed to represent, which flip-flop on critical issues like the CDC’s shifting guidance, and which states seem to have checked out entirely.

This article ranking states from best to worst is the most comprehensive list I’ve ever created. It is designed to help you make an informed decision about whether you should stay or go and combines critical data with personal insights and feedback from thousands of people who have already made life-changing relocations.

How States Were Ranked

Unlike generic lists that overlook what truly matters, this guide uses criteria that directly impact freedom and quality of life: vaccine exemptions, homeschooling regulations, Second Amendment protections, political ideology, governor approval ratings, COVID-19 response, personal reviews, and cost of living.

COVID-19 response is a key criterion because it serves as a litmus test for how states handle crises. While the pandemic may seem like a thing of the past, reports suggest that similar scenarios could arise in the future. A state’s actions during this “time of crisis” reveal critical insights into its leadership priorities—whether they protect personal freedoms or lean toward overreach. How states managed public health, mandates, and emergency powers provides a strong indicator of how they’ll respond when the next major challenge emerges.

To compile this list, more than 8,000 people were initially polled to provide personal reviews and rank the importance of these criteria, which directly influenced the final rankings. Each year, when this article is updated, another 8,000 people are polled to provide feedback, and insights from previous versions of this article are factored in.

Each state was scored from 1 to 10 (with 10 being the best) for every criterion. A detailed spreadsheet calculated the overall rankings, weighing each category according to its importance. States that performed well in many areas but scored poorly on high-priority issues, such as COVID-19 response, dropped significantly in the rankings. Each state’s entry includes a breakdown of its significant pros and cons, along with the raw scores for each criterion.

This list isn’t just theoretical—it’s practical and results-driven. Over the years, thousands of people have used this guide to decide where to live, and their feedback proves its effectiveness:

“We used your original guide when we made the choice to move from MA [Massachusetts] to ID [Idaho] in 2020, and it has been the best decision ever.” — Current Idaho resident. “We used your original list to choose where we landed from Minnesota. We chose Iowa. It has been seriously incredible.” — Current Iowa resident. “Your original list jump-started our research of where to move.

We moved from Ohio and landed in Oklahoma in March 2024, and have zero regrets!! I lived in Ohio my entire life (49 years!), so it wasn't an easy decision. I'm so thankful we took the leap!” — Melissa. “Iowa is still GRAND! We moved here from MN because of your list, Megan Redshaw! We have “school vouchers” here… allowing a lot more people to afford private school! Pro-Second Amendment, you don’t need a “permit to carry”…just carry, bills passed against trans bathroom stuff and surgeries, pro-life, very health-freedom-minded governor who loves the Lord! Oh also very, very friendly place to homeschool! There’s no homeschool government oversight really. Just “do as you please.” A ton of homeschool community. It’s incredible down here! Freedom is the best 🩷🙏🏻” — Elizabeth.

Whether you prioritize homeschooling, firearm freedoms, or a state’s commitment to personal liberty, this guide will help you identify a place that aligns with your values. If you’re ready to find a state that offers the freedom, stability, and opportunities you deserve, dive into this list. You’ll see how the states measure up—and, more importantly, which one could be your next home.

Ranking States from Best to Worst



1. Oklahoma

Pros: Oklahoma is the reigning king on this list. This state offers religious, philosophical, and medical vaccine exemptions, making it a haven for those prioritizing medical freedom. It’s excellent for homeschooling, homesteading, and maintaining personal liberties, all while boasting a low cost of living and a robust, freedom-oriented government. Governor Kevin Stitt kept the state open during the pandemic, resisting oppressive COVID-19 measures. Residents rave about their quality of life, often rating it a “10 out of 10.” Stitt has also assured that COVID-19 vaccines won’t be mandated for school attendance, further emphasizing the state’s commitment to personal choice.



Cons: Oklahoma City implemented stricter COVID-19 restrictions than the rest of the state, making it less desirable for those seeking total freedom. Additionally, while tornadoes are a genuine concern, many residents humorously admit to exaggerating the risk to deter newcomers from flooding their state.

Raw Score

Vaccine exemptions: 10

Homeschooling regulation: 10

Second Amendment: 9

Political ideology: 10

Governor: 10

COVID-19 response: 9

Personal reviews: 10

Cost of living: 10