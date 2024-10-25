Billionaire and global vaccine enthusiast Bill Gates has been ordered to stand trial in the Netherlands over allegations that he played a key role in misleading the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, which led to widespread injuries.

The case, initiated by seven Dutch citizens, claims that Gates, along with other high-profile figures, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, pushed a global vaccination agenda that downplayed safety risks, resulting in serious harm to individuals who received the vaccines.

The plaintiffs, whose identities have been redacted from the court documents, say they trusted the vaccine narrative and are now paying the price. They argue that Gates, through his foundation and ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF), played a central role in the widespread distribution of vaccines, resulting in significant harm.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs contend that this was part of a broader agenda—often referred to as “The Great Reset”—which aimed to exploit the pandemic to push for sweeping societal and economic changes, all under the pretense of addressing the global health crisis. According to the lawsuit, this agenda included pushing vaccines that were known to be unsafe.

The lawsuit accuses Gates of leveraging his foundation and public influence to expedite the mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, with the plaintiffs asserting that the campaign prioritized profits over public safety.

For example, in this video, Bill Gates—who is not a medical doctor or scientist—falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines prevent disease. He also claimed that the vaccine would stop the spread of the virus, that the vaccinated could quit wearing masks, would not get sick, and would not die.

The lawsuit further criticizes the undue influence that wealthy individuals and pharmaceutical companies had over global health policy during the pandemic, accusing these figures of knowingly endorsing an unsafe medical intervention for personal and financial gain.

According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Gates initially challenged the lawsuit, questioning the jurisdiction of the Dutch courts. He argued that the court had no authority to hear the case, given the international nature of his involvement.

However, in a recent ruling, the Leeuwarden court rejected this objection, affirming its competence to hear the case due to the interconnected nature of the allegations against all defendants. The court found it appropriate to evaluate the charges collectively, particularly since the claims involve coordinated efforts by multiple parties during the pandemic.

This trial, set to begin on November 27, 2024, is gaining significant attention, because of Gates’ infamous reputation and the implications it holds for global vaccine accountability.

The plaintiffs are not merely seeking damages; they aim to expose what they believe is a concerted effort to push unsafe medical interventions globally. Since the initial lawsuit was filed, one of the seven plaintiffs has reportedly passed away, leaving six remaining individuals to continue pursuing their case against Gates and his associates.

This case is part of a larger wave of skepticism toward the COVID-19 vaccines and the policies that facilitated their rapid deployment, raising questions about transparency, safety, and the influence of powerful individuals and corporations during the pandemic.​

Should the plaintiffs succeed, it could set a legal precedent, potentially opening the door for other similar lawsuits around the world.

The trial is expected to be closely watched by those critical of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled, particularly the speed with which vaccines were approved and administered and the role powerful elites played in shaping public health policy.

Share

Leave a comment