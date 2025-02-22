The ink had barely dried on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services when the mainstream media—which we now know has been heavily funded by the government through USAID to peddle propaganda—launched a full-scale campaign to preserve the vaccination program and, by extension, the pharmaceutical industry's lucrative bottom line.

In a synchronized media blitz, headlines screamed of measles outbreaks, with reports of approximately 93 confirmed cases across various states. Of these, 28 cases affected kids under 4 years old, 48 affected kids aged 5 to 17, and 15 cases occurred in adults. The ages of the other cases are unknown.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 95% of measles cases occurred in individuals classified as either unvaccinated or having an “unknown” vaccination status—a vague category that conveniently includes people who may be fully vaccinated but lack official confirmation. This “unknown” group consistently makes up the majority of measles cases and is routinely lumped in with the unvaccinated to inflate numbers and reinforce the false narrative that outbreaks are driven solely by the unvaccinated.

Note to the new and incoming leadership at HHS and CDC: You might consider separating these groups into three distinct categories—so the unvaccinated aren’t conveniently lumped in with the “unknown” group to skew the data and can enjoy the same statistical clarity as the vaccinated.

The data also show that 23 patients were hospitalized. Of these, 16 patients are in Texas and nearly half were fully vaccinated. The CDC reports that these 23 hospitalizations were for "isolation" or “management of measles complications,” a broad classification that raises more questions than it answers. Health officials have not provided any details about their underlying health conditions—a key piece of information when it comes to measles severity.

The media’s narrative, however, is unmistakable: Blame the unvaccinated and, by extension, the new HHS Secretary known for his critical stance on vaccine safety. Then incite public fear, perpetuate misconceptions, and manipulate public opinion. Use this fear to rally against those fighting for medical freedom, religious and philosophical exemptions, and the “vaccine-choice activists.”

As Mrs. Potts, the enchanted teapot in Beauty and the Beast, once said, this is a “tale as old as time.”

Although measles season occurs every year as the media makes its rounds to help preserve a vaccination schedule that has gone off the rails, a critical examination of the timing and intent is warranted. The sudden eruption of measles alarmism conveniently coincides with RFK Jr.'s elevation to a role where he might challenge entrenched vaccine policies.

Make no mistake, this is a deliberate maneuver by a media-pharmaceutical complex to preserve the status quo. They do not, under any circumstances, want anyone to question the MMR vaccine. But you should.

Health officials have not disclosed whether the measles strain responsible for recent outbreaks is vaccine-derived or wild-type, nor have they released details regarding the virus's genetic sequencing.

Multiple strains of the measles virus can cause measles outbreaks, and the MMR vaccine contains a live attenuated virus that can replicate within the body and infect other people. But let’s not talk about that inconvenient little detail, shall we? Let’s not talk about the fact that live vaccines have and do cause outbreaks.

The CDC even admitted this was occurring until it quietly scrubbed its website. The agency previously stated that 5-10% of people vaccinated with MMR develop a fever and rash post-vaccine. Given the number of vaccine doses given to infants, that means there could be 650,000–1,300,000 cases of vaccine-induced measles in the U.S. each year.

This 2024 study, published in the Journal of Clinical Virology, found that the shedding of measles vaccine RNA is not uncommon. The researchers detected RNA in nasopharyngeal samples of children up to 29 days post-vaccination.

Research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that measles vaccine RNA can be detected up to four weeks following vaccination. The study stressed the importance of differentiating between wild-type and vaccine strains during measles outbreaks to ensure accurate case classification and avoid misleading public health responses.

A study in the American Journal of Public Health found that the MMR vaccine was the source of infection in 48% of cases during an outbreak at a high school with a 98% vaccination rate. Researchers said that when measles is introduced in a highly vaccinated population, vaccine failure may play some role in transmission.

This case study reported the detection of vaccine-type measles virus in the urine of a recently vaccinated child during a measles outbreak, underscoring the challenge of distinguishing between vaccine-related symptoms and wild-type infections.

The real concern isn’t measles—it’s the MMR vaccine. Any parent who understands measles should be far more concerned about the potential adverse effects of the shot than the virus itself. Full stop.

What You’re Not Being Told About Measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently defines measles as an acute illness characterized by:

A generalized rash lasting three days or longer

A fever of 101°F or higher

At least one of the following: cough, runny nose (coryza), or pink eye (conjunctivitis)

That’s it—a rash, a fever, and a cough. That’s what we’re dealing with here. To portray measles as a modern-day Black Plague is ridiculous when, in reality, measles is not and never was a deadly disease in the United States, especially for healthy children.

Even before the vaccine hit the scene, measles was considered a routine childhood illness—one that came, went, and left behind lifelong immunity. What the fear-mongers won’t tell you is that measles deaths had already plummeted by over 98% before the vaccine was even introduced, thanks to improved sanitation, nutrition, and access to medical care.

The chart below is from a U.S. Vital Statistics report from the 1960s—60 years ago, showing measles deaths were almost non-existent before the introduction of the first measles vaccine. The decline of measles had nothing to do with MMR vaccination. The data simply does not support that.

Measles has been rebranded as a terrifying threat to public health, not because it actually is one, but because it serves as the perfect boogeyman to sell vaccines and tighten control over personal medical choices. And that’s the real epidemic.

Let’s look at some more data, shall we?

Measles cases occur every year, and this year appears to be no different. The data do not support the idea that we are in the middle of some historic outbreak.

This CDC graph visually represents weekly measles cases by rash onset date from 2023 to 2025 (as of February 6, 2025). Here’s what it shows:

Measles cases occur every year – There is no clear indication that 2025 is significantly different from previous years. Fluctuations in case numbers – Some weeks see very few cases, while others have small spikes. There was one notable peak in early 2024, but otherwise, the data suggests sporadic cases rather than a major outbreak. No sustained explosion of cases – If measles were truly out of control, we’d expect a much sharper and more sustained increase rather than the gradual fluctuations seen here. Hyped media narrative vs. reality – The pattern shown here contradicts the media’s narrative. Measles is present year after year, and the current numbers don’t indicate an unprecedented crisis.

The media would have you believe that we are facing an unprecedented public health emergency. But the numbers tell a different story.

Over the past decade, measles cases have fluctuated, but there’s one key takeaway—despite all the fear-mongering, there have been zero deaths and zero cases of encephalitis (a serious condition that causes inflammation and swelling of the brain). The same cannot be said for the MMR vaccine.

Let’s look at the actual numbers from the CDC’s website:

In 2023, there were 58 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2022, there were 121 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2021, there were 49 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2020, there were 13 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2019, there were 1,274 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2018, there were 328 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2017, there were 120 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2016, there were 86 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2015, there were 188 cases, no encephalitis, and one death.

In 2014, there were 667 cases of measles, no cases of encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2013, there were 189 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2012, there were 54 cases of measles, no encephalitis, and no deaths.

In 2011, there were 220 measles cases, and you guessed it—no encephalitis and no deaths.

Not a single American has died from measles in more than a decade. The last recorded death was in 2015, and it involved a woman who didn’t even know she had measles. It was only discovered during an autopsy.

This woman also had "several other health conditions" and was "on medications that contributed to a suppressed immune system."Her official cause of death was pneumonia—but somehow, the CDC still conveniently attributed it to measles.

It’s funny how that works, isn’t it? When someone dies from a vaccine, if there’s literally any other potential cause of death it could be attributed to, the death most certainly was not caused by the vaccine, or, at the very least, they can’t definitively conclude that it was.

Before this, the last confirmed measles death in the U.S. was in 2003—a full 12 years earlier. This case involved a 13-year-old boy with chronic granulomatous disease, a rare inherited disorder that prevents white blood cells from properly killing bacteria and fungi.

Do you see a pattern here?

Let’s put things into perspective:

Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths. In 2022 alone, 46,653 people died from falls in the U.S. Each year, roughly 12,000 of these accidental deaths occur from people falling down the stairs. Even before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, the infection only resulted in 400-500 deaths per year out of the 3 to 4 million people who got measles.

Yet, we don’t see fear-mongering campaigns or national emergencies over staircases, sidewalks, or the dangers of walking and chewing gum at the same time. We don’t see mandates that people wear helmets when partaking of the stairway since most of these deaths occur due to head injuries, do we? No, because stairways aren’t inherently deadly, and neither is measles.

Here is what our ex-boyfriend, The World Health Organization, said about measles a decade ago when I first started researching and writing about this subject:

“Severe measles is more likely among poorly nourished young children, especially those with insufficient vitamin A, or whose immune systems have been weakened by HIV/AIDS or other diseases. [..]



As high as 10% of measles cases result in death among populations with high levels of malnutrition and a lack of adequate health care. […] More than 95% of measles deaths occur in countries with low per capita incomes and weak health infrastructures. […] Overcrowding in residential camps greatly increases the risk of infection.”

Does the U.S. look like a third-world country to you? (If you live in San Francisco, don’t answer that.)

Yes, measles can potentially be fatal—especially in individuals who are severely malnourished, vitamin A deficient, or live in third-world countries—but in the United States, measles is not a deadly disease, and it never was.

The Risks of Measles vs. The Risks of the MMR Vaccine

If we’re going to talk about risks, let’s be honest about both measles and the MMR vaccine.

Does the MMR vaccine provide immunity? Perhaps—but any protection is temporary at best, shifting the risk of infection to older populations, who are more likely to experience severe disease. Meanwhile, infants are naturally protected through maternal antibodies, and healthy young children are not at high risk of complications from measles in the first place.

This may be an inconvenient concept, but it is well-established science that benign childhood illnesses like measles serve an important function—they prime the immune system and offer long-term health benefits, including potential protection against certain cancers. (There’s a reason the measles virus is being studied in cancer treatment trials—it selectively targets and destroys cancer cells.)

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the risks of the shot.

VAERS Data and the Hidden Risks

The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration co-manage a vaccine adverse event reporting system called VAERS. As of Jan. 31, 2025, there have been 114,664 reported adverse events, including 526 deaths following vaccination with MMR and MMRV—the two vaccines used in this country. Since this database was established in 1990, there is no VAERS data from 1963 to 1990. We have no idea how many people experienced brain damage or died, but we do know the autism rate skyrocketed in the 1980s and 1990s. (Perhaps this is mere coincidence, but the MMR vaccine was widely adopted as a two-dose schedule during this time, replacing the single-dose recommendation.)

It’s important to note that historically, VAERS captures less than 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

If you comb through the reports as I have, you’ll notice a disturbing pattern—many deaths occur shortly after receiving the first MMR dose, often under circumstances that mirror sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). And let’s not ignore the co-administration of multiple vaccines, a reckless and scientifically unsupported practice that’s also heavily reflected in VAERS data.

Outside of deaths, the most glaring concern people have with MMR vaccination is the potential risk of autism. Bluntly stated, the MMR vaccine can and has caused autism—and the orchestrated campaign against that idea and dismissal as “mere conspiracy” might be the largest coverup in U.S. history.

Even if you ignore the tens of thousands of parents who watched their children regress immediately after receiving an MMR vaccine, you cannot ignore the court cases that have awarded damages for vaccine-induced autism—in a system designed to deny vaccine injury claims at all costs.

Still skeptical? Look up the Hannah Poling case and read about it from any source other than Dr. Paul Offit—then report back. Even CBS News covered the case before censorship took over and Big Pharma started pressuring media outlets to bury vaccine injuries.

The Hannah Poling case occurred more than 25 years ago. They’ve known for more than 20 years that this shot can “trigger” autism. Yet we’re still being fed manufactured science, told not to trust a Lancet study that’s been replicated countless times, and ordered to refrain from questioning the status quo.

❌ But measles can cause blindness. → So can the MMR vaccine.



❌ Measles can cause encephalitis. → So can the MMR vaccine.



❌ Measles can cause pneumonia. → So can the MMR vaccine.



❌ If I don’t get vaccinated, I could get measles. → If you do get vaccinated, you can still get measles—from the vaccine itself. And when the temporary vaccine immunity wears off, you’re at greater risk of getting severe wild-strain measles as an adult.

❌ Measles can kill you. → That’s statistically unlikely, but so can the MMR vaccine.

Here’s an excerpt from the package insert:

"Death from various, and in some cases unknown, causes has been reported rarely following vaccination with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines."

And this:

"Measles inclusion body encephalitis, pneumonitis, and death as a direct consequence of disseminated measles vaccine virus infection have been reported in immunocompromised individuals inadvertently vaccinated with measles-containing vaccine."But if my child gets measles, they could die. Statistically unlikely.

The top four causes of death in the U.S. are heart disease, cancer, and our own healthcare system. Measles isn’t even on the list. You are more likely to die from overdosing on Little Debbie snacks than from measles—with or without a vaccine.

And yet, the MMR vaccine itself can cause the very symptoms it’s supposedly designed to prevent: fever, headache, dizziness, malaise, a measles-like rash, and irritability.

It can also cause serious life-altering conditions:

Neurological Damage: Encephalitis, encephalopathy, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), transverse myelitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), febrile and afebrile seizures, ataxia, polyneuritis, polyneuropathy, ocular palsies, paresthesia, and syncope.

Autoimmune and Blood Disorders: Vasculitis, pancreatitis, thrombocytopenia, purpura, regional lymphadenopathy, leukocytosis, anaphylaxis, and angioedema.

Respiratory Issues: Pneumonia, pneumonitis, sore throat, cough, and rhinitis.

Skin Reactions: Stevens-Johnson syndrome, acute hemorrhagic edema of infancy, Henoch-Schönlein purpura, erythema multiforme, urticaria, measles-like rash, and injection site inflammation.

Hearing and Vision Damage: Nerve deafness, otitis media, retinitis, optic neuritis, papillitis, and conjunctivitis.

Reproductive Effects: Epididymitis and orchitis (inflammation of the testicles).

There are countless ways to prevent measles by supporting the immune system, but when it comes to the MMR vaccine, you can’t predict or prevent what adverse reaction you—or your child—might have. And if a serious vaccine injury does occur? You’re on your own.

MMR Vaccine Ingredients

It’s not just the MMR vaccine itself that raises concerns—its additives and adjuvants are also linked to serious health risks. Among them? Cells, DNA, and proteins from aborted babies.

The rubella component of the shot is cultured in WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts—which originated from a 3-month-old fetus electively aborted in the 1960s. The MMRV vaccine contains the MRC-5 fetal cell line. And in both instances, numerous babies were utilized in the process of obtaining these cell lines. You’re literally injecting the DNA of an aborted baby into yourself or your child. Are you aware of its potential health implications?

The CDC used to provide a comprehensive list of vaccine ingredients that clearly detailed the fetal cell lines, chemicals, preservatives, and other additives included in every shot. However, that list has since been removed from the CDC's website, making it far more difficult for people to research what’s actually in these vaccines.

Luckily, the Internet Archive never forgets. Below, you’ll find the most recent sections on MMR and MMRV, retrieved from a copy of the CDC’s documents before they were conveniently erased.

I encourage you to research the ingredients in these vaccines, identify what they are, and their associated potential adverse effects. In other words, “question the science.”

So Where’s the Crisis?

Measles cases come and go. They have for decades. Year after year, the media manufactures hysteria as if a few dozen cases will bring civilization to its knees. Yet the truth is that measles is not a death sentence, and it never was.

If we didn’t panic in 2019 when there were 1,274 cases, why are we supposed to panic now over a few dozen? Because RFK Jr. was just appointed to HHS? Because Big Pharma needs a new crisis to sell more vaccines?

At some point, we have to stop falling for the same recycled fear campaign. If you want to get the MMR vaccine, by all means—Godspeed. But we should be questioning the science behind its approval, its continued use despite the severe adverse events it’s linked to, and whether measles—the disease it was designed to prevent—was ever the crisis we were led to believe it was.

