In a bold move that is sending shockwaves through the political landscape, Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman, and CEO of Meta Platforms, has publicly acknowledged that the Biden-Harris administration pressured social media companies to censor free speech—confirming the long-suspected collusion between the federal government and Facebook.

This admission, which is nothing short of a political grenade for the Democratic party, came with what seemed like an apology for Meta's role in the censorship.

In a "better late than never" letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg detailed how senior Biden officials in 2021 "repeatedly pressured" Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to censor content, including satire and humor that did not align with the administration’s views. When Facebook disagreed, the Biden administration “expressed a lot of frustration.”

In case you forgot what was happening in 2021—this was the year that the Biden administration spent the bulk of its time and our tax dollars attempting to mandate experimental gene therapy jabs for essentially all Americans, ignoring tens of thousands of vaccine injuries, forcing Americans to wear face masks, booting service members from the armed forces, and suppressing COVID-19 treatments. This was an unprecedented year of tyranny where you couldn’t post a meme on Facebook without being put in Facebook jail or talk about your legitimate vaccine injury without being censored.

Zuckerberg admitted the company caved to government pressure and made the final decision to censor content. He also admitted the company changed its COVID-19-related enforcement policies in the wake of that pressure.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”

Zuckerberg said he told his teams at the time that the company should not compromise its content standards due to pressure from ANY administration in either direction and that they were ready to “push back” should this happen again.

As if the letter couldn’t get better, Zuckerberg made another admission: The FBI warned Facebook in 2020, leading up to the last election, about a potential “Russian disinformation” campaign against the Biden family involving their “influence peddling schemes” and Burisma Holdings in Ukraine—a country involved in a war we’ve been funding with billions of American tax dollars.

The New York Post broke a huge story about the Biden family dealings before the 2020 election that social media outlets almost instantaneously censored.

In his letter, Zuckerberg admitted that the New York Post story was sent to the company’s “fact-checkers” but demoted in the meantime—meaning it was censored before it was fact-checked. Of course, the story turned out to be true, but the damage had already been done.

“We’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Zuckerberg wrote. “For instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for a reply.”

In a true apologetic fashion, Zuckerberg appeared to express remorse that his contributions during the last election to the “electoral infrastructure” that arguably helped Biden get elected weren’t neutral or helpful.

“My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another — or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don’t plan on making a similar contribution this cycle,” he wrote.

The House Judiciary Republicans said in a social post on “X” the letter is a “big win” for free speech."

“Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things:

Biden-Harris Admin ‘pressured’ Facebook to censor Americans. Facebook censored Americans. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.”

Meta and other social media companies have long faced accusations they were censoring conservative content on their platforms and that the Biden administration was pressuring social media companies in the name of “misinformation” to censor content on COVID-19 and other issues they didn’t like.

As for Americans, it would seem people aren’t quite sure what to do. On the one hand, all of us have been injured by the unprecedented censorship inflicted upon us by social media companies like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (before it became “X”). Having Zuckerberg not only find the light but vocalize an apology for the company’s role in subjecting us to four years of tyranny is nothing short of miraculous.

At the same time, true change remains to be seen, and although Americans may forgive, the effects of censorship are hard to forget.

