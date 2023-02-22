U.S. Plans to Give WHO Our Freedom and Complete Control Over Pandemics
Member states of the WHO are meeting next week to negotiate the final terms of an accord that will strip away our liberties and force us to abide by the WHO's pandemic measures.
Trying to understand what’s going on with the World Health Organization (WHO) and its so-called pandemic accord can be confusing. If you read the headlines, you won’t get the real story, and if you look at the WHO’s documentation, you would have to set aside an excessive amount of time to figure out how they’re structured, what they’re up to, and how to…