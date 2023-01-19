Global Elites With the World Economic Forum Meet to Plan Next Steps
Stakeholder capitalism, fake meat, restricted speech, new mRNA technology, more vaccines, and a climate crisis are just a few of the things coming our way.
If there’s one thing we should pay attention to, it’s what’s going down in Davos at the annual conference of The World Economic Forum (WEF). If you woke up during the COVID-19 pandemic, then you came to realize that a global body of ruling elites is collectively planning to destroy our entire way of life.
The WEF holds an annual conference that is invit…