Why Are We Funding the World Economic Forum?
More than $60 million U.S. tax dollars have been given to an organization that wants to usher in the Great Reset and a tyrannical global one-world government.
In this week’s edition of “it’s a hard pill to swallow,” it turns out that we are funding the World Economic Forum (WEF)—the body of unelected global elites who are looking to usher in the totalitarian policies designed to extinguish our freedoms and make us dependent on a narcissistic one-world global regime.
Yes, our tax dollars are helping the wealth…