A few years ago, I added activated charcoal to my routine. I can think of at least 500 perfectly valid reasons why I thought this was a good idea: White teeth, gut health, toxin absorption, better skin, and it was the cool thing to do, to name a few. But really, it all came down to the fact that activated charcoal is a potent natural remedy of the non-woo variety, and my never-ending need to step it up a notch thought taking a little was an excellent idea.

Activated charcoal is a fine black powder derived from many substances, the most popular being coconut shells. This type of charcoal becomes “activated” when heated to high temperatures — a process that removes previously adsorbed substances reduces particle size, and turns it into a porous final product that binds to toxins.

Once it has been “activated,” it has a negative charge that attracts positively charged toxins and gases, so the gut can’t absorb these substances. Since the charcoal isn’t absorbed, it carries everything it binds to out of the body.

Benefits of activated charcoal

I’m sure you’ve heard about using activated charcoal for chelation, but you might be surprised to learn that there are many other things it can do. Research and a few hundred years of observational data show that activated charcoal has numerous benefits:

This agent, presently somewhat neglected, has a wide spectrum of activity and when properly used is probably the most valuable single agent we possess. – Journal of Pediatrics

How to use activated charcoal