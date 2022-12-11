Who's Behind the CDC's Ridiculous Decision to Add COVID Shots to the Schedule for Kids?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to believe "independent advisors" are "calling the shots," but this couldn't be further from the truth.
The CDC’s “independent vaccine advisers” have made some pretty concerning recommendations since the beginning of the COVID pandemic that has left those of us with functioning brain cells scratching our heads. For example, on Oct. 20, these “independent advisors” voted 15-0 to add COVID-19 vaccines to the 2023 childhood, adolescent, and adult immunizatio…