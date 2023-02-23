WHO's Pandemic Accord Will Give It Control Over U.S. Livestock and Food Supply
I read between the lines of the WHO's draft "accord" and discovered an alarming reality.
I’ve read many articles on the World Health Organization’s attempt to take over the U.S. pandemic response through an accord that will allow it to impose vaccines, lockdowns, and essentially any restrictive measure it wants in the name of a virus. But nobody is talking about how the accord will give the WHO complete control over agriculture—wild and dom…