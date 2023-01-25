Study Shows Vitamin D Supplementation May Lower Risk of Severe COVID-19
A new study in Pharmaceuticals found vitamin D lowered the risk of death and ICU admission. The recommended protocol consists of 21,620 IU on day 1 and 10,810 IU on days 3, 7, 15, and 30.
A new paper found a strong association between vitamin D supplementation and a protective effect on ICU admission in COVID-19 patients, adding more scientific support to the position that alternatives exist to vaccines that may lower one’s risk of experiencing severe disease.
In a study published on Jan. 23 in Pharmaceuticals, researchers conducted a me…