Most Recent CDC Data Show 34,725 Deaths Reported Following COVID Vaccines
The FDA and CDC recently recalled several brands of eye drops after dozens of infections and one reported death, while ignoring 1.5 million adverse events and 34,725 deaths following COVID vaccines.
