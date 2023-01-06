The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released today show 1,494,382 adverse events were reported following COVID-19 vaccines between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2022. This includes 33,469 reports of deaths and 273,916 serious injuries. Of the 33,469 reported deaths, 21,074 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 9,330 to Moderna, 2,896 to Johnson & Johnson, and 0 to Novavax. Of the reported deaths, 9% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, and 13% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination.

VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to detect vaccine safety signals. The data released is usually one week behind, so data released on Jan. 6 would include reports up to Dec. 30, 2022.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 918,508 adverse events, including 16,246 deaths and 97,196 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2022.