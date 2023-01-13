COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Continue to Climb, New VAERS Data Show
VAERS data released today show 1,499,447 reports of adverse events, including 274,823 serious injuries and 33,591 deaths following COVID-19 vaccines.
The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released today reinforces the continuous climb of adverse events and deaths attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.
Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2023, 1,499,447 adverse events were reported to VAERS attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes 33,591 reports of deaths and 274,823 s…