The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released today reinforces the continuous climb of adverse events and deaths attributed to COVID-19 vaccines.

Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2023, 1,499,447 adverse events were reported to VAERS attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes 33,591 reports of deaths and 274,823 s…