Almost 1.5 Million COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS as CDC Purges Safety Signal Data
The latest VAERS data show 1,490,160 adverse events and 33,334 deaths reported between Dec. 14, 2020 and Dec. 23, 2022 following COVID-19 vaccines, as CDC scrubs thousands of vaccine injury reports.
The latest data from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was released this morning and is nothing short of expected. There are more deaths and injuries reported to the system and more deleted reports U.S. regulatory agencies didn’t want you to see. Perhaps this has something to do with a grand jury investigation announced by Florida Gov. Ron …