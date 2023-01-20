The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released today shows 1,505,275 adverse events were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2023, attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes 33,746 reports of deaths and 276,386 serious injuries.

Of the 33,746 reported deaths, 21,235 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 9,407 to Moderna, 2,920 to Johnson & Johnson, and 0 to Novavax. Of the reported deaths, 9% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, and 13% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination.

VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to detect vaccine safety signals. The data released is usually one week behind, so data released today, on Jan. 20, reflects reports up to Jan. 13, 2023.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 926,541 adverse events, including 16,423 deaths and 98,264 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2023.