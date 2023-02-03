New data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released today show 1,513,204 adverse events were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2023, attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. This includes 279,979 reports of serious injuries and 34,122 deaths.

Of the 34,122 reported deaths, 21,390 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 9,591 to Moderna, 2,937 to Johnson & Johnson, and 0 to Novavax. Of the reported deaths, 9% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, and 13% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination.

VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to detect vaccine safety signals. The data released is usually one week behind, so data released today, on Feb. 3, reflects reports up to Jan. 27, 2023.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 931,816 adverse events, including 16,717 deaths and 99,815 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2023.