Data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released Friday show 1,524,482 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 17, 2023. This includes 282,890 reports of serious injuries and 34,478 deaths.

Of the 34,478 reported deaths, 21,609 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 9,690 to Moderna, 2,952 to Johnson & Johnson, and 18 to Novavax. Of the reported deaths, 9% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, and 13% occurred within 48 hours.

VAERS is a voluntary reporting system co-managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to detect vaccine safety signals.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 938,176 adverse events, including 16,967 deaths and 101,037 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb 17, 2023.