Latest Twitter Files Show Former FDA Commissioner, Current Pfizer Director Flagging Tweets for Twitter
The plot thickens as latest Twitter files reveal former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer director Dr. Scott Gottlieb flagging tweets that might hurt Pfizer.
The latest Twitter files, brought to light by journalist Alex Berenson, shine a light on the revolving door between U.S. regulatory agencies and Big pHARMa. Berenson is the latest to be granted access to the files revealing the internal workings of Twitter before Elon Musk took over.
In a Substack article on Monday, Berenson revealed that Dr. Scott Gott…