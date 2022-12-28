Breaking Down the "Twitter Files" on COVID: We Were Played by Our Government
The latest installment of the #TwitterFiles shows the U.S. government used Twitter to rig the COVID-19 debate and censor views that didn't align with it's desired narrative.
The Twitter files released by Elon Musk have confirmed every single conspiracy theory that was labeled “misinformation” over the past few years is actually, to the surprise of no one, true. We’ve long suspected fact-checking is a total joke and is merely a mechanism by which the FBI, CIA, or powers at be can manipulate the public by suppressing views, …