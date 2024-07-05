Happy (day after) Independence Day! I wanted to let you know about a few changes with my Substack so that you don’t think a creeper is spamming your inbox. (I would never do that.) Namely, you’re going to see a name change and more content. “Megan Redshaw” just wasn’t cutting it for me anymore.

Allow me to explain.

I started my first blog in 2008 at the young age of 20 when Blogspot was all the rage. It was about my battle with Crohn’s disease and my first encounter with natural medicine, which I ventured into in hopes of "curing” myself. Desperate times called for desperate measures, and I knew there had to be more than drugs or surgery in my future.

I was in and out of law school at the time and decided to attend a traditional naturopathy school to learn the foundational principles of natural medicine. (Quack medicine, I know.) I also picked up certifications in nutrition and exercise science—and I blogged about it.

This completely changed my outlook on life, which, in turn, completely changed my lifestyle—and my health. During this phase of life (which was thankfully before I had children), I was exposed to information that challenged mainstream narratives on numerous topics, including vaccines, and quickly realized we had all been played. I didn’t know how bad it was until thousands of articles and expert interviews later.

Like “Tom” at Myspace, Blogger/Blogspot became a thing of the past, and thank goodness, because I was an entertainingly horrible writer and could hardly be called a “journalist.” In 2014, I started Living Whole and quickly amassed a following of more than 70,000 readers. Back then, you could write a post, circulate it on social media, and it would actually appear in search engines. It wasn’t uncommon for one of my posts to garner 86,000 views in a single day.

Arguably, I became one of the loudest voices on vaccines and became well-known for creating responses to the ridiculous mainstream narratives undoubtedly influenced by their pharma sponsors. I also challenged what we were told about nutrition, medicine, childbirth, and even politics.

And then censorship coincided with a timely letter to Facebook from our dear friend and favorite congressman, Rep. Adam Schiff, and I found myself victimized by censorship and in the middle of a divorce and child custody battle from hell where my blog was used as a weapon against me. (Literally, blog posts appeared as exhibits in my court proceedings.)

I was no longer free to share my thoughts, and it was too expensive to keep going, so I let Living Whole die. (Someone inevitably snatched up my domain and stole my work. I am not, in any way, affiliated.)

A few years later, I began writing about COVID-19, vaccines, and the pandemic for Children’s Health Defense and other outlets. Being a reporter was grueling, but the lessons were invaluable. At one point, I was writing as many as 10,000 words a day. For the past year, I’ve written regularly for The Epoch Times (among others). However, they shifted directions and so did I.

I no longer wish to be restricted in what I can share and how I can share it. (That’s no insult to any media outlet; it’s just how the world of journalism works.)

I am a critical thinker, so I actively and skillfully analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information gathered from observation, experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication—and I encourage my readers to do the same regardless of the conclusions they arrive at. I always have.

Unlike many who left the herd during COVID-19 and made a new name and living for themselves by capitalizing on COVID-19 vaccines, their speaking engagements, and new-found celebrity status—I was already here. I’ve been writing in this space for 16 years (and have made many sacrifices to do so). And when the next big thing passes, I’ll still be here.

Truth & Triage reflects my current outlook and what I hope to share here. This is a place where you can “come for the truth and stay for the healing.” This is where you can find my writing uncensored—as all writing should be.

To those who have become paid subscribers, I want to thank you personally. Although I am grateful for anyone who reads and shares my content, you have made it possible for me to write, motivate me to press on even when I don’t feel like it, and play a huge role in empowering others with the information they need to leave the herd. As I wrote in a previous post, this is my profession, and there is no way I could spend hours upon hours writing without you.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you can reach me via the Substack chat or in the comments. I would love to hear your thoughts on what I should write here and how to make this community better.

If you’re not a paid subscriber, I still love you and hope you’ll continue to read, learn, and follow along. I promise I will never clutter your inbox.



