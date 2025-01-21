Apologies for the delay in posting—I've been sick—but that didn’t stop me from watching every moment of yesterday’s festivities with the same optimism and hope I’m sure many of you felt. While I plan to dive deeper into the long list of executive orders signed yesterday, this one deserves immediate attention.

Mere hours after the fanfare and inaugural festivities, Trump went to the Oval Office, and in front of reporters who were finally given direct access to the President, Trump signed an order pulling the U.S. out of the World Health Organization.

“Oooh, that’s a big one,” Trump remarked as he signed the order—a fitting understatement for a move that challenges one of the most corrupt global bureaucracies in modern history.

"The Secretary of State shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations, any other applicable depositary, and the leadership of the WHO of the withdrawal," the order states.

Before taking office, Trump made his intention clear:

“The World Health Organization has become nothing more than a corrupt, Globalist SCAM paid for by the United States but owned and controlled by China. When the China virus reached our shores three years ago, the World Health Organization disgracefully covered the tracks of the Chinese communist party ever step of the way. For this reason, it was my great honor to terminate America’s relationship with the World Health Organization.”

“And now Biden is pushing to bypass the United States Senate to enter a pandemic treaty that would surrender American sovereignty to the World Health Organization—again controlled by China,” he added.

I will not allow public health to be used as a pretext to advance the march of global government. That’s what they’re doing. Globalists.”

Bill Gates on Jan. 18 reported that he had an “intriguing” 3-hour lunch with the President to talk about global health initiatives (sans Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump’s proposed Secretary of HHS.), leaving many concerned that Gates, a major funder of the WHO, had persuaded President Trump to sign on to his agenda.

As you recall, five minutes ago, the WHO was busy trying to usher in a global government—and Biden was eager to surrender our sovereignty.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to agree to the legally binding “generational commitment” to “help fight future pandemics.” This commitment involved sweeping measures concerning vaccines, censorship, and surveillance. Under the proposals, WHO could enter into contracts with pharmaceutical companies, would control the regulatory process, could declare a pandemic, and issue mandates.

Despite its conflicts of interest, the WHO is not accountable to any jurisdiction, whereas the United States is accountable to its people.

Although the pandemic treaty did not go through as hoped, this has not stopped the WHO from going back to the drawing board to try again.

Trump originally tried to remove the U.S. from the WHO in 2020, but Joe Biden reversed course after taking office.



