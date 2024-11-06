Good morning, friends. I don’t know about you, but this morning feels different. Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States along with a dream team of individuals who are going to Make America Great Again, Make America Healthy Again, Make America Safe Again, Make America Sane Again, Make America Masculine Again, and Make America Affordable Again.

In case you were wondering, here’s where the votes currently stand:

Trump has received nearly 72 million votes and won both the popular vote and the Electoral College. Kamala Harris received 67 million votes—roughly 20 million votes fewer than Biden received in 2020. Strange how 20 million Democrats just disappeared in the past four years, isn’t it? This time around, Republicans were prepared to combat the fraud and Americans beat the cheat.

This election couldn’t have been a bigger middle finger to whatever Deep State elite machine has been running this country—and it sent a message loud and clear that we will not be manipulated by the mainstream media or swayed by Hollywood celebrities.

It was the Unity Party versus the Diddy Party, and Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey didn’t convince anyone they should vote for a woman who received not a single vote in the Primary to “save our democracy.”

Julia Roberts, who starred in one of my favorite movies of all time, was “canceled” by me when she sowed division in marriage by encouraging wives to vote differently from their husbands. Excuse me? Not a chance. And how dare she assume the wives aren’t the ones educating their husbands on the “right” candidates.

CNN panelists seemed absolutely shocked that college students didn’t turn out to save the blue ticket—that more women weren’t persuaded to vote for an administration that based its entire agenda on abortion. Abortion wasn’t on the ticket and neither was love, but anyone with a properly functioning circuit upstairs knew that.

We were voting for freedom. We were the ones voting to truly “save our democracy” from some sort of woke, idiotic, leftist agenda birthed up in a back room of hell.

Perhaps Americans are tired of the lies and weary from four years of being subjected to vaccine and mask mandates manipulated by mainstream media headlines, open borders, and astronomical grocery prices. Maybe Americans are tired of being put last in a country that’s supposed to be putting us first. Maybe we’re tired of being taxed into oblivion for the pharmaceutical companies and war industrial complex.

Maybe we’re tired of a politicians who preach about caring the environment but have done zip to remove toxins from our water and chemicals from our food. Speaking of toxins, how many injections are our children supposed to receive now? 76?

Maybe we’re tired of not having a President who can’t have a conversation without a teleprompter and his handlers present. Maybe we are tired of being told who to vote for, what to do, what we can and cannot say, and how to live.

Maybe we’re tired of paying for government inefficiency and our children being subjected to a never-ending barrage of vaccines that have not been proven to be safe or effective, enough fluoride to knock the enamel off of the strongest teeth, and numbed up with psychiatric meds while they’re intentionally confused about their gender and parents are manipulated into thinking sterikizing their children is reversible.

People are living in tents right now in North Carolina and veterans are on the streets while illegal immigrants are being put up in hotels with our tax dollars. Maybe we’ve had enough. Clearly we have our priorities straight and these leftist politicians and the mainstream media do not.

Perhaps we’re done with boys pretending to be girls taking over girls' sports and locker rooms; we’ve had enough with emasculating masculinity, and we are over critical race theory and “diversity, equity, and inclusion” propaganda being shoved at us.

Most importantly, maybe we’ve had enough of elected officials ignoring the Constitution.

Yesterday was not a normal election, it was a modern day fight to preserve our country through a mechanism that somehow, our forefathers foresaw hundreds of years ago. And thank God for that.

Today is a day of promise and hope, but it’s also the day we realize the true fight is only just beginning. Evil always loses but it doesn’t back down.

It’s going to take all of us working together to take back what was stolen from us, and to ensure our children and future generations have the future we fought for last night and that they deserve.

