An audio recording of a phone call between former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was leaked this morning, and in it, several topics were discussed, including vaccines.

Although the recording has since been removed and RFK Jr. issued an apology for its inadvertent disclosure on X, the audio is in circulation and there’s no putting the worms back in the can.

It would appear from the conversation that RFK Jr. and Trump are (still) aligned on the issues of vaccines.



Here’s the relevant portion of the exchange:

“I agree with you, man. Something is wrong with that whole system. When you see a baby, Bobby, and vaccination that’s like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse—not a 10-pound of 20-pound baby—it looks like you should be giving a horse this, and you should have seen the size . . . there’s this massive . . . and then you see the baby starting to change radically. “I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. I would love for you to do something, and I think it would be so good for you and so big for you.”

There is nothing wrong with this exchange. In fact, it should assure the many independents and libertarians who support RFK Jr. because of this one issue where Trump stands on the childhood vaccination schedule. No matter what you think of either candidate, a Trump-RFK Jr. alliance could be great for the American people and incredibly scary for power-hungry elitists and pharmaceutical companies salivating at the idea of dollar signs and vaccine mandates.

You will undoubtedly see the fakestream media latch on to this conversation and attempt to paint both candidates as anti-vaxxers, but anyone with two pennies upstairs to rub together should have a problem with the CDC’s vaccination schedule. Being an “anti-vaxxer” no longer carries the stigma that it once did. Is it conspiracy to suggest the CDC’s vaccination schedule is a little ridiculous?

At this point, you should know that if the media calls something a conspiracy theory—the conspiracy is likely true.

Let us take a collective moment of silence to consider the idiocy of the CDC's 2024 childhood vaccination schedule and then decide for yourself whether it’s unreasonable to question what in the ever-loving world they’re trying to do to our children.

This is insane, and it doesn’t even include the yearly COVID-19 experimental gene therapy products we’re supposed to inject into our children to protect them against the asymptomatic equivalent of a common cold or the vaccines infants are exposed to during pregnancy. The only thing this vaccination schedule will give your child is chronic disease, neurological damage, or worse—death.

This schedule has not been proven safe or effective, and you now have live viral vaccines, inactivated vaccines, modified RNA vaccines, and experimental shots being given in combination to infants. Where are the proper prelicensure studies? Where are the post-licensure safety studies?



At this point, they’ve thrown all caution to the wind and are rubber-stamping anything in a syringe, which they can do because pharmaceutical companies have zero liability for the harm that may result from this warped version of Russian roulette.

I’m down with any alliance that would make science better, our children safer, and our resolve stronger. Aren’t you?

Leave a comment

Share