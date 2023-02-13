A Town in Ohio Just Got Nuked, But Don't Worry
The Biden administration and state officials are reassuring residents in eastern Ohio the air is safe to breathe after toxic cancer-causing chemicals were released into the air, surface soils, and water.
Apparently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is about as trustworthy as the CDC, said the air quality had been sampled multiple times i…