Mother Says 'Trust Your Gut' After Daughter Dies 2 Days After Receiving Routine Vaccinations
A healthy 15-month-old girl died from cardiac arrest and organ failure two days after receiving six routine vaccines at a well-visit.
Photo credit: News 12 Westchester
Melody Palombi-Malmgren, a 15-month-old girl from New York, died last month from organ failure and cardiac arrest two days after receiving six routine vaccines at a routine well visit.
Katherine Palombi told News12 Westchester her daughter Melody on Oct. 17 received DTaP-Hib-IPV and Varicella vaccines at a routine well-…