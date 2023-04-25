More than 24,000 People Claim They Developed Tinnitus After Receiving a COVID Vaccine
The mainstream media, two years later, finally acknowledges COVID vaccines cause tinnitus.
Thousands of people claim they developed tinnitus after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBC News — who shockingly (although two years late) reported on the phenomenon.
Tinnitus is the perception of sound that other people cannot hear. Although it is commonly called "ringing in the ears," some people hear sounds like roaring, whooshing, or buzz…