Study Shows Prenatal Exposure to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Causes Autism in Male Rats
Prenatal exposure to Pfizer's vaccine altered gene expression in male offspring, causing "pronounced autism-like behaviors."
A recent study is raising concerns about the potential neurodevelopmental implications of vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19 after rats vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine developed “pronounced autism-like behaviors.”
In a paper published in Neurochemical Researcher, a group of researchers sought to
examine the potential relationship between …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth & Triage to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.