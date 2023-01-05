1,598 Athletes Experienced Cardiac Arrest After Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine
A peer-reviewed paper found that 1,598 athletes experienced cardiac arrest after receiving a COVID vaccine since January 2021 and 1,101 of the 1,598 athletes died — 279 from the U.S.
It is rare for young athletes to experience cardiac arrest or die while playing their sport, but since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Dec. 2020, many have suspected this very thing is happening.
A peer-reviewed Letter to the Editor published on Dec. 21 in the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology by Dr. Peter McCullough and biologist Panagis Polykreti…