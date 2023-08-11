Shocking Ruling: Judge Denies Immunity to Maker of Remdesivir Under PREP Act After Man Suffers Severe Injuries
A Michigan judge says Gilead Sciences Inc. is not protected by the PREP Act after a man suffered two strokes and a leg amputation from glass particles in contaminated lots of COVID drug remdesivir.
Warning: What you’re about to see is heartbreaking, but it’s the reality that many people are facing due to the injuries they’ve suffered from COVID-19 drugs and vaccines after the PREP Act shielded pharmaceutical companies from liability for the harms caused by their products.