Secret Pfizer Document Shows Company Observed 1.6 Million Injuries Following COVID Vaccination
A recently released confidential Pfizer document from 2022 reveals the company observed 508,351 cases reports and 1,597,673 adverse events following vaccination, yet pretended its shot was safe.
A recently released Pfizer document shows the pharmaceutical giant in August 2022 was aware of 1.6 million adverse events reported by those who had received its COVID vaccine.
The adverse events spanned more than 10,000 different categories and affected nearly every organ system in the body. Yet, Pfizer still concluded its shot was safe and effective.
Acc…