Why Does the U.S. Have a Secret Confidentiality Agreement with the UK to Hide Vaccine Safety Issues?
New documents obtained by Judicial Watch show U.S. regulatory agencies have a 'mutual confidentiality agreement' with the equivalent of the UK's FDA to hide information on COVID vaccine injuries.
A new batch of documents obtained by Judicial Watch under a recent Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) raises more questions about the secret dealings of the U.S. government, namely . . . why do the UK and U.S. have a confidentiality agreement related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and adverse events — what does it say and why didn’t the American pe…