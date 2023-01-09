I’ve received numerous requests from parents trying to obtain a pastoral letter for a religious vaccine exemption for their children to attend school. Not only do parents have to worry about their state’s usual pediatric vaccine requirements, many states have also adopted the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule and will be mandating COVID-19 vaccines in 2023 for children to attend school.



Employees are also attempting to obtain a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirements implemented by their employers. Yes, even in 2023, many businesses are still mandating their workers get vaccinated with the primary series and an endless barrage of boosters. This is likely not going to change as long as there’s no liability for doing so.

Whether you’ve received a COVID vaccine or not, you can invoke your right to religious exemption at any time with a well-crafted argument. Although Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) do not require clergy letters to be submitted to obtain a religious accommodation to the COVID vaccine requirement, some may desire to provide a letter as it solidifies a “sincerely held religious belief,” which is the standard whether you’re dealing with your child’s school or the workplace.

In addition, individuals can provide additional information to affirm their sincerely held religious beliefs, practices, or observances, and a letter may increase the chances an exemption is granted (and solidify grounds for appeal if it isn’t).

This won't come as a surprise to anyone, but your pastor did not have any training on vaccines in seminary, nor did he receive an education on the biblical objections to receiving a vaccine. Many pastors are actually willing to help you with your religious exemption but haven't the slightest clue on how to write a letter for you. This post solves that problem.