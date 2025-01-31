Trump’s HHS nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., returned to the Capitol Thursday morning for round two of testifying in his pursuit to become the next HHS Secretary—this time in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Sen. Bill Cassidy opened the session by explaining why he supports vaccines as a medical doctor. He told a story that anyone with the common sense of an MAHA mom could understand. He supports Hep B vaccines because he saw an 18-year-old female patient undergo a liver transplant due to hepatitis B.

Dear sweet baby mother of all things, what the world. This isn’t science. This does not justify giving newborn babies hepatitis B shots, let alone 72 (and counting) other vaccines before the age of 18. Any doctor’s experience witnessing any sort of disease for which there is a vaccine does not justify throwing caution to the wind when it comes to the CDC’s asinine vaccination schedule.

I sat there in shock, of course, because Sen. Cassidy has a medical degree. Does he not see how ridiculous his argument is? It’s like recommending everyone get on a statin because you saw a morbidly obese man have a heart attack once. But I digress.

Emotional anecdotes do not equate to scientific proof, nor should they be the foundation of vaccine policy, any more than a vaccine injury story should be used to undermine the entire vaccination schedule—to be fair.

Second, even if the Hep B vaccine did work and it made logical sense to give to an infant (which it doesn’t), that shot would not yield protection by the time someone is 18. Not a single vaccination provides lifetime immunity.

Third, there is ZERO justification for giving this shot, which can and does cause very serious adverse events, to a baby who is at an almost ZERO risk of acquiring hepatitis B.

Sen. Rand Paul luckily entered the chat to insert some common sense into the discussion.

“So we talk about hepatitis B. It’s a terrible disease. It could lead to liver failure, as the chairman said, but the reason you have distrust from people at home and why they don’t believe anything you say and they don’t believe the government at all is that you’re telling my kid to take a hepatitis B vaccine at one day old,” Paul said.

“You get it through drug use, and [it’s] sexually transmitted. That’s how you get hepatitis B. But you’re telling me my kid has to take it at one day old. That’s not science.”

How many babies are born to Hep B-positive mothers? Almost zero—99.9% of children do not have a mom who has hepatitis B, so why are we vaccinating all of these babies on day one? Parents are right to question. (The line of questioning about the HPV vaccine we all know there are major issues with was just as bad.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is heavily funded by big pharma, wasted no time picking up where he left off the day before. You could definitely tell the Democrats both days were doing pharma’s bidding. Pfizer probably drafted their questions. It was that obvious.

The world was waiting in anticipation to see whether Sanders would bring out more cardboard cutouts of the onesies he wanted Kennedy to disavow. (I almost ordered one of these onesies, but I’m too cheap to pay $22 to ship it.)