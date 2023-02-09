U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace Reveals COVID Vaccine Injury, Says She Has 'Great Regrets' About Getting the Shot
Rep. Nancy Mace says she, like many Americans, was injured by the COVID vaccine and now has asthma, tremors and unexplainable heart pain, as she grilled former Twitter executives over censorship.
House Republicans on Wednesday questioned former Twitter executives over their censorship of conservative voices, critical COVID information, interference in the previous U.S. election, and the Hunter Biden laptop story.
During the Oversite and Accountability Committee’s hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) questioned Twitter’s former chief legal officer, Vi…