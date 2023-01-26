Must Watch! Project Veritas Releases Shocking Pfizer Video
Project Veritas released a video of a Pfizer exec discussing plans to mutate the COVID virus to make new vaccines, revolving door between U.S. regulators and Pfizer, and 'cash cow' business model.
If you watch nothing else, please watch this video. Project Veritas released a bombshell video today on Pfizer’s plans for its mRNA COVID vaccines. Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations - mRNA Scientific Planner, discusses Pfizer’s plans to mutate the COVID (SARS-CoV-2) virus so it can create vaccines …