President Biden Taps Pfizer to Run National Institutes of Health
President Biden announced on Monday he intends to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli—who has received more than 116 grants and $290.8 million from Pfizer—to lead the National Institutes of Health.
President Biden announced on Monday he plans to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to run the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s “preeminent biomedical research organization.” Bertagnolli is a cancer surgeon who became the director of the National Cancer Institute in October.
The problem? According to Open Payments, a national transparency pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth & Triage to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.