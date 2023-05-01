Pfizer Secretly Paid Thousands to Groups to Push COVID Vaccine Mandates
A recently released report shows a list of highly influential groups received funding from Pfizer to push COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Americans and intentionally manipulated us.
I have never followed the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics or any other mainstream medical organization. As an attorney and mother of 12 years, I quickly learned these organizations were bought and paid for by pharmaceutical companies and are merely puppets designed to push a woke societal agenda on our children. As a parent, my job…