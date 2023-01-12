Pfizer Misses Deadline to Submit Post-Vaccination Heart Inflammation Study
Pfizer has yet to provide the results of the first post-marketing study on heart inflammation and its COVID vaccine, once against evading disclosure of data.
Pfizer missed its deadline to submit the results of a study designed to assess the frequency of heart inflammation in those who receive its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Aug. 2021 required Pfizer to conduct studies on its vaccine so that regulators could assess “known serious risks of myocarditis and pericarditis” repo…