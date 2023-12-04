Pfizer Hit With Lawsuit for Lying About Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine
Texas is suing Pfizer for "unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and attempting to censor public discussion of the product."
The COVID-19 vaccine was the “miracle that wasn’t,” the “little engine that couldn’t,” and a “job too big for a jab too small.”
After years of waiting for Pfizer to be held accountable in a court of law, justice may be on the horizon for millions who took a shot they thought would keep them from getting COVID-19 and spreading it to others. Just two dose…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Truth & Triage to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.