Pfizer Agrees to Settle More Than 10,000 Zantac Lawsuits Alleging Antacid Caused Cancer
The main ingredient in Zantac is a probable human carcinogen; acid reflux is caused by low stomach acid; and Pfizer's COVID vaccine doesn't cause heart problems, cancer, or blood clots.
Pfizer, Inc. has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits alleging it concealed the risk of cancer associated with a popular heartburn drug taken by millions of people, according to Bloomberg.
Pfizer says it will continue to “vigorously" defend itself against Zantac lawsuits, as the company believes they are not supported by reliable evidence, will “e…