mRNA Cancer Vaccines are Coming
After witnessing the "supposed success" of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine makers BioNTech and Moderna are advancing their mRNA cancer vaccines. What could possibly go wrong?
Following the clear “success” of COVID-19 vaccines, the UK on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech partnered with Pfizer to bring us the Pfizer-BioNTech and Comirnaty COVID vaccines that have arguably harmed millions worldwide and are being blamed for a sle…