Dear friends,

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you. Whether you’ve been here from day one (circa 2008) or you’re new to my Substack, you’re the reason I continue to write.

Your support, encouragement, and even the challenging questions you ask have kept me going through the highs and lows. Writing is one thing, but knowing that it’s reaching you, sparking conversation, and maybe even making a difference—that’s what makes it all worthwhile.

Without you—your comments, shares, subscriptions, and just showing up to read my words—none of this would be possible. It’s a privilege to connect with such an incredible group of thoughtful, passionate, and freedom-loving truth seekers.

So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being here. You’re the reason this Substack exists, and I’m so grateful for this community we’ve built together.

Here’s to many more articles, conversations, and truths uncovered!

With love,



Megan

P.S. – If I actually had the time to take Christmas photos, you know they’d be reminiscent of those awkward family photos our moms made us get at JCPenney as kids. Matching sweaters, forced smiles, and the kind of cringe that makes you laugh years later. Maybe next year?

