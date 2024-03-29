Now that COVID-19 has been downgraded to its rightful place as the equivalent of a common cold, super scary diseases you ironically stopped hearing about during the plandemic are suddenly making a comeback.

Shots are down, and so are the profits, and the propaganda machine is out in full force to restore trust in the federal health agencies that have done nothing but lie to us for decades.

Since measles is in the headlines and we’re being informed every time there’s a new case with the fervor of an apocalypse coming at dawn, I thought it was time to update a classic post from the vault. It’s funny how things haven’t changed.



They say hindsight is 20/20. Ten years ago when I first started writing about measles, I only had two kids. Now I have five, which I’m pretty sure makes me an expert. Not a single one of my children have ever received a vaccine. Not. A. Single. One.

Do I regret it? No.

Am I scared of measles? No.

Is our government scared of measles? No, or it wouldn’t have wide-open borders or ignored measles entirely during the pandemic. Think about it.

Measles is still not deadly, and government agencies are still lying to parents to coerce them into giving their kids a vaccine associated with a whole host of potential adverse events, including the very disease the vaccine is designed to prevent, neurological damage, and death.

Some things never change, and whether you look at measles the way I did a decade ago or through the lens of today, the zebra still has its stripes, the leopard still has its spots, and measles is still primarily a fever and a rash.

For those of you who may have joined the rest of us who have questioned vaccines for decades during the dawn of COVID-19, allow me to catch you up to speed:

A decade ago, vaccine propaganda was cyclical. First, it was flu, then whooping cough, mumps, and then measles. Each year, around February or March, the mainstream media, heavily funded by big pHARMa, started scaring the pants off people with their measles numbers. (A trip to Disney is almost always responsible for the outbreak.) This would continue through the summer months until the big push right before school started—when we were told our kids couldn’t go to school without their quackxines.

Each year, I updated a post called “Shmeasles Measles” just to see how many trolls would come out of their crawlspaces to tell me I was going to die and how many journal articles I could make it into on vaccine hesitancy. I didn’t make a dollar off my writing, but pharmaceutical companies probably lost some serious figures, as this was long before valid viewpoints were censored.

For the record, nothing I wrote on measles back then has changed, so allow me to enlighten those who have been faithful followers for years with updated information and those of you who are new to the scene with new information on a virus you simply do not need to fear.