Coroner Rules Man Died as a 'Direct Result' of AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine
The family of 27-year-old engineer, Jack Last, will pursue a negligence case against the hospital after jab causes catastrophic brain bleeds that led to Last's death.
An inquest ruled a “fit and healthy” man died from catastrophic bleeding on the brain as a direct result of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Jack Last, a 27-year-old engineer from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on March 30, 2021, and died three weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca shot after being hospitalized for episodes of uncontrollable vomiting and se…